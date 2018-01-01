PR: Promising ICOs and How to Spot Them – ICOtoInvest.com

2017 Initial Coin Offerings

The ICO market has exploded in 2017. Once a relatively unknown funding method, the total number of ICOs in the first half of 2017 surpasses the whole number of funds raised in 2016.

How Does It Work?

Projects launch an ICO by issuing crypto tokens on the blockchain, giving early investors the opportunity to acquire tokens in exchange for cryptocurrency. ICOs are usually limited by time or a cap on the amount of funds raised. The value and number of tokens released can be static or calculated based on the amount of funds raised.

The Problem with Investing

Not all ICOs are honest, in many cases start-ups have launched their ICO without a well thought out plan and strong team behind the project, simply offering an impressive website with a vague whitepaper. In fact, many crypto token projects have failed to deliver their promises to investors. One well known example of this is the DAO, which raised $150 million in ICO, the largest ever, later losing a large amount of the fund due to hacking.

ICOtoInvest.com Solution

As mentioned above a certain amount of risk is involved when choosing an ICO to invest in. ICOtoInvest.com has the purpose of guiding you through the ICO market, offering non-biased reviews and ratings of projects. These reviews are based on what ICOtoInvest.com believes is the core of a successful project including elements such as:

Real teams

detailed whitepaper

quality of website and other marketing strategy

transparency

admins who understand and explain the project

backing from the crypto community.

trade.io a Triumphant ICO

One project that has been recently reviewed is trade.io. Developed by an experienced team of accomplished management and advisors with backgrounds in the fintech investment banking, blockchain, and trading space. Using blockchain technology the team will develop an E-Wallet, a secure storing medium for fiat, cryptocurrency and other tokenized assets. The team also plan to revolutionise peer to peer trading with a platform to serve individuals and institutions. A unique aspect to this project is the liquidity pool, providing a multiple transparent revenue stream such as margin financing and transactional proceeds. To participate in the liquidity pool trade tokens will be used, the tokens can also be used on the trade.io exchange.

ICOtoInvest.com successfully recognised the potential of trade.io, the project has moved forward to form partnerships with HitBTC, the renown Bitcoin university the “University of Nicosia”, and the successful ICO from the 1st half of 2017, with the identity verification software supported by the blockchain, sponsored by “Civic”. This has played a vital role in the success of trade.io crowdfunding which has currently raised over $20.5 million.

The company has also recently announced cooperation with Bancor, and that its Trade Token (TIO) will be listed on the OKEx exchange.”

DIWtoken.com the Next Big Success

ICOtoInvest.com has recently received the whitepaper for the DIWtoken.com project and upcoming ICO, and has already completed a preliminary review. The DIW team intends to offer its account holders a highly encrypted, secure and private decentralised platform where they may store their digital data and personal information as well as share their services. ICOtoInvest.com will soon disclose its in depth review of the DIW project.

Our Commitment

ICOtoInvest.com aim to continue in 2018 to provide high quality reviews and we invite projects that believe they qualify for this to contact us on [email protected] or alternatively fill out the form on ICOtoInvest.com

