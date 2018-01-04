Premier League : Aguero content to see out contract at City – Pulse Nigeria
The Punch
Premier League : Aguero content to see out contract at City
Pulse Nigeria
Sergio Aguero says he would like to see out his present contract with runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City which runs until 2020. Published: 03.01.2018 , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail …
