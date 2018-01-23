Premier League stats: Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jamie Vardy, Kevin Keegan – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Premier League stats: Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jamie Vardy, Kevin Keegan
BBC Sport
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is has joined Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heading the other way in a swap. Looking at Premier League data since Sanchez arrived at the Gunners in 2014, and Mkhitaryan joined United in 2016, the former …
Transfer News LIVE updates: Sanchez to Man Utd DONE DEAL, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool
VOTE: Who should Arsenal sign next?
Man United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!