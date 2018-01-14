Premier League title race not over – Guardiola

Liverpool, United Kingdom | AFP | Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is not over after his side slipped to a dramatic 4-3 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early strike was cancelled out by Leroy Sane’s goal shortly before half-time but three goals in nine scintillating minutes from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah stunned City.

Guardiola’s team threatened an astonishing comeback with late goals for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan but Liverpool held on for a famous win.

“Congratulations to Liverpool for the victory,” said Guardiola. “The game was in our hands at 1-1 but our finishing was not good and then it went suddenly to 4-1.

“You have to be stable when you concede a goal and we were not solid enough. You have to live this kind of situation in the season.

“The reality is we lose the game, we have a week to recover and prepare for the Newcastle game. All credit to the opponent, we know how difficult it is against a Jurgen Klopp team, so aggressive, at Anfield too. We did a good performance apart from a few minutes.

“After the second goal they scored two in a few minutes and it is hard to recover from that. In every press conference for the last few months you have said that the Premier League is done and I always said ‘no, it is still to be done’.

“We will defend our position game by game.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain said Liverpool knew they could beat the runaway Premier League leaders if they were at their best.

“We know they like to play from the back and are good at it and we thrive when teams do that,” he said.

“The second half when we went on a bit of a rampage for five or 10 minutes. The manager keeps telling me to shoot so I had a go and it went in.”

The post Premier League title race not over – Guardiola appeared first on The Independent Uganda:

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:

