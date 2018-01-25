 PREMIERE: Timaya – Ah Blem Blem | Nigeria Today
PREMIERE: Timaya – Ah Blem Blem

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Timaya – Ah Blem Blem The Vibes Machine ‘Timaya’ continues his trail of hit songs with this mid tempo track, titled ‘Ah Blem Blem’, produced by Micon Beatz. The song was mixed and mastered by Africa’s leading sound Engineer “Swaps“. This is a straight hit! Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

