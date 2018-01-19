Premium Pension appoints new directors

Board of Premium Pension Limited has appointed Mr. Kabir Ahmed Tijjani as an Executive Director, and Mr. Lamido Yuguda as Non-Executive Director. In a release in Lagos, an official at the firm’s Corporate Communications , Aliyu Ali, said the appointments are expected to enhance robust business development by the company. Mr. Tijjani has been with […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

