Presidency advises Fulani herdsmen on what to do

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency on Wednesday advised Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria to embrace modern techniques of cattle rearing. Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, gave the advice while addressing newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. Ojudu said the adoption of modern techniques for rearing of cattle would put […]

