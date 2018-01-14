Presidency Bars Buhari’s 2nd Term Campaigner From Government-Owned Media In North

I don’t know if this is to make people believe that the North or Northerners have lost confidence in the incumbent President or I don’t know what story or message they are trying to sell but I think Nigerians are not that gullible again.

According to Thisday News, the p residency has allegedly directed media houses owned by the federal government operating in the North to stop airing campaign programmes featuring Alhaji AbdulMajid Danbirni, an active campaigner of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Danbilki, who supposed to appear on Saturday for a two-hour live Hausa Radio programme of FRCN Kaduna titled “Hannu da Yawa” has been stopped over an alleged directive to stop the programme from a Presidential aide.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Saturday, Danbilki alleged that some aides of President Buhari, who were not happy with the programme, have connived with FRCN officials to stop him from conducting the programme in all radio stations owned by federal government in the north.

According to him, the FRCN zonal coordinator and two other informed him that the two-hour-programme, which was supposed to be aired on Saturday, has been suspended without giving him concrete reasons.

He alleged that some aides of the President were angry with him due to his stance in campaigning for President Buhari since 2013 to date. But reacting to the issue, the zonal Director of FRCN Kaduna, Mr. Buhari Auwalu said “it is not true that the station banned Danbilki from using the Station.”

Auwalu stated that nobody from Presidency directed us to stop him and noted that “what happened was that Abdulmajid Danbilki was due to feature in a Hausa weekly programme, ‘Hanu Da Yawa’, and we told him on arrival that he should postpone it to next week so that we will be able to sort out some issues of ethics with the NBC and also deal with some problems that had to do with INEC on electioneering campaign guidelines.”

“And that is all, but in anger and frustration, Danbilki bolted out of our office, saying he will not do the programme again, and on the Pyramid Kano you should know that what is applicable to FRCN its FM stations”, Auwalu added.