Presidency gives update on Buhari’s African Union trip
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, started his four-day engagement, ahead of Sunday’s opening of the 30th African Union Summit. He joined 14 other members of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) to discuss conflict and crisis situations across the continent. PSC is a standing organ of the AU for the prevention, […]
