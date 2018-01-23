Presidency Keeps Mum As Obasanjo Rejects Buhari’s 2019 Bid

The Presidency has kept mum after a statement released to the public on Tuesday by a former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in which he urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for re-election in 2019.

Obasanjo’s 13-page special statement, which can be categorised as a letter, criticised the administration of President Buhari as it also revealed many societal and political issues in the country.

In the special press statement titled “The Wat Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement”, Obasanjo said President Buhari has performed well below expectation and should honorably “dismount from the horse” to join the group of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”

Mr. Obasanjo also dismissed the ruling All Progressive Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party as lacking the ingredient to salvage the country.

He called for a another political movement, which he christened Coalition for Nigeria, to oust the present political class and save the country from an impending doom.

However, when contacted for comments, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Mr Buhari, declined to react to the statement.

He said ‘We won’t comment now’.

Shehu, however, said we will inform the media if we decided to react.

