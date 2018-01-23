 Presidency lists President Buhari’s Achievements | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency lists President Buhari’s Achievements

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency has appealed to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, to take a second look at President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s achievements since its inception on May 29, 2015. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja on […]

The post Presidency lists President Buhari’s Achievements appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.