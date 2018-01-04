Presidency Lying to Nigerians About Fuel Subsidy- Senate Reveals
The Nigerian Senate has accused the Presidency of deliberately peddling falsehood regarding a request to pay oil marketers. President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, had on Tuesday blamed scarcity of petrol on the failure of the Senate to approve a loan request submitted to it by the Executive, for the payment of debts owed […]
