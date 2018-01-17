 Presidency, NASS disagree on penalties for non-implementation of budgets | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency, NASS disagree on penalties for non-implementation of budgets

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

PRESIDENCY yesterday sharply disagreed with the National Assembly on the move by the federal legislature to process into law a bill seeking penalties for non-implementation of national budgets. The bill, titled ‘Budget Process Regulation Bill 2017’ and being sponsored by the National Institute of Legislative Studies, NILS, and already being considered at the House of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.