Presidency Plotting To Rig Katsina NASS By-election – PDP
BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the presidency and All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to rig the forthcoming Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency by-election in Katsina State. The party while stating it’s preparedness for the election said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is under pressure to rig the polls in […]
Comments
