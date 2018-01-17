Presidency Plotting To Rig Katsina NASS By-election – PDP

BY CHIBUZO UKAIBE, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the presidency and All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to rig the forthcoming Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency by-election in Katsina State. The party while stating it’s preparedness for the election said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is under pressure to rig the polls in […]

The post Presidency Plotting To Rig Katsina NASS By-election – PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

