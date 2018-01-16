Presidency Replies CAN, Says Buhari Poses No =Threat To Democracy

The Presidency has condemned a statement credited to General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Musa Asake, where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as a threat to the nation’s democracy and constitution. A statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja […]

The post Presidency Replies CAN, Says Buhari Poses No =Threat To Democracy appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

