 Presidency welcomes outcomes of polls in Anambra, Taraba, FCT | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency welcomes outcomes of polls in Anambra, Taraba, FCT

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Presidency has described as a ‘welcome development’ the outcome of the elections organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the weekend, in which three different political parties won. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday. The presidential aide, who was commenting on the conduct of the polls, noted that the outcomes of the elections were manifestation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s deep commitment to free and fair elections.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.