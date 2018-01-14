Presidency welcomes outcomes of polls in Anambra, Taraba, FCT

The Presidency has described as a ‘welcome development’ the outcome of the elections organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the weekend, in which three different political parties won. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday. The presidential aide, who was commenting on the conduct of the polls, noted that the outcomes of the elections were manifestation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s deep commitment to free and fair elections.

