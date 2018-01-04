President Buhari commissions 10 Coaches and 2 Locomotives in Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari is on a visit to Kaduna where he has commissioned 10 new coaches and 2 locomotives for the Kaduna-Abuja train service. The new sets of coaches and locomotives were bought by the Federal Government to expand the Abuja-Kaduna rail line. Present at the commission was Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, […]
