 President Buhari condemns Fulani Herdsmen Killings in Benue as Nigerians Demand Action | Nigeria Today
President Buhari condemns Fulani Herdsmen Killings in Benue as Nigerians Demand Action

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the killings and wanton destruction of properties in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue. Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Benue over the reported killings and injuring of several persons by Fulani herdsmen. The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Garba […]

