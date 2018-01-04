President Buhari Is Using Fulani Herdsmen To Fight Silent Jihad On Christians – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Presidential Aide and ex Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode otherwise known as FFK have alleged that Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari is using “Fulani Herdsmen to wage silent genocidal jihad against Christians”

Chief Kayode made the allegation while noting that 120 innocent persons have been slaughtered by the herdsmen is this genocidal quest began.

He tweeted as follows;





“Buhari is using his Fulani herdsmen to wage a silent genocidal jihad. “120 innocent souls slaughtered like “point and kill” catfish and the very next day he appoints a DG for his 2019 pres. campaign organisation.





“How can anyone be so cold, callous, cruel and insensitive “

It will also interest you to know that before Chief Kayode made this remark, former GEJ’s presidential aide, Reno Omokri has also echoed the callousness and lack of compassion President Buhari is exhibiting by appointing Transport Minister and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi as his DG for presidential re-election campaign in 2019 instead of rotting out the rot that have infested the land of Benue State and others.