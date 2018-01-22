President Buhari meeting with South East APC members in Aso Rock [VIDEO]
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with South East members of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The meeting holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was disclosed by the Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari, Ahmad Bashir. Sharing a video of the meeting, Bashir wrote: “The APC Southeast Leaders delegation have arrived for their meeting […]
