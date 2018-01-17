President Buhari Meets With Senate Leaders In Aso Villa (Photos)

President Buhari hosted Principal Officers of Senate at State House: Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Majority Leader Ahmed Lawan, Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio, Chief Whip Sola Adeyeye, Minority Whip Philip Aduda.

The post President Buhari Meets With Senate Leaders In Aso Villa (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

