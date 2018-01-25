President Buhari, Nigerian Governors In Closed-Door Meeting At Aso Rock

The Personal Assistant to President Muhamamdu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has revealed in a Tweet that some Nigerian governors are currently in closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The governors are, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State (PDP), Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (PDP), Simeon Lalong of Plateau State […]

The post President Buhari, Nigerian Governors In Closed-Door Meeting At Aso Rock appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

