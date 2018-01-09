President Buhari Visits Igboland Today

Security has been beefed up in Umuahia the Abia State capital, in preparation for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo to the state today (Tuesday). They will be in the state to attend a mega rally of the All Progressives Congress. The rally will take place at the Umuahia Towship Stadium […]

