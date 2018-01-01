 President Buhari’s New Year Speech – Full Text | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari’s New Year Speech – Full Text

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed Nigerians into the New Year. Read full text speech below. I join my fellow citizens this morning to welcome and celebrate the New Year 2018. This year promises to be pivotal in our quest for CHANGE. Unfortunately, I am saddened to acknowledge that for many this Christmas and New Year […]

The post President Buhari’s New Year Speech – Full Text appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.