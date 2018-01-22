 President George Weah of Liberia promises to Fight Corruption | Nigeria Today
President George Weah of Liberia promises to Fight Corruption

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former soccer star, George Weah, on Monday took the oath of office as the 24th President of Liberia with a pledge to build an equal, free and just country. Delivering his inaugural address, Weah promised to do everything within his powers to be the agent of change that Liberians had yearned for over the years. […]

The post President George Weah of Liberia promises to Fight Corruption appeared first on BellaNaija.

