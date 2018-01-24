 President Mnangagwa orders ministers, top govt officials to declare assets – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
President Mnangagwa orders ministers, top govt officials to declare assets – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 24, 2018


NewsDay

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has given cabinet ministers and senior government officials until the end of February to declare their assets. Mnangagwa, 75, took power after Robert Mugabe was toppled by the military. Mnangagwa. He immediately
