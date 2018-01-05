 President Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition govt | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition govt

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe on Friday ruled out forming a coalition government after visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. “Currently there is no need,” Mnangagwa said about the possibility of forming a coalition with Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change. Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 following a de facto military coup after which veteran […]

The post President Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition govt appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.