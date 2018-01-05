President Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition govt

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe on Friday ruled out forming a coalition government after visiting opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. “Currently there is no need,” Mnangagwa said about the possibility of forming a coalition with Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change. Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 following a de facto military coup after which veteran […]

The post President Mnangagwa rules out forming coalition govt appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

