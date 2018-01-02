President Muhammad Buhari Bans Rice importation This Year
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration will ban rice import in 2018. The president said this in his New Year broadcast on Monday. He said, “We have got to get used to discipline and direction in economic management. The days of business as usual are numbered.“Two years ago I appealed to people to […]
