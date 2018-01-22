President Weah vows to build equal, free Liberia

Former soccer star, George Weah, on Monday took the oath of office as the 24th President of Liberia with a pledge to build an equal, free and just country. Delivering his inaugural address, Weah promised to do everything within his powers to be the agent of change that Liberians had yearned for over the years. He emphasised that corruption would not be condoned in his government, emphasising that government officials caught enriching themselves at the expense of the people would be prosecuted.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

