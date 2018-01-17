Price of Prada Bag Scares Uriel Oputa Away

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed how she ran for her life after hearing the price of a certain Prada Bag while she was shopping. The Singer hilariously said she wanted to buy a Prada Bag but the price made he run for her life. She added that when she heard the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

