 Prince Nico Mbarga’s children move to immortalise ‘Sweet Mother’ dad – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prince Nico Mbarga’s children move to immortalise ‘Sweet Mother’ dad – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Prince Nico Mbarga's children move to immortalise 'Sweet Mother' dad
Information Nigeria
Late African singer, Prince Nico Mbarga will be happier more than ever wherever he is in his death as his children are putting everything in their best to immortalise their late father. Mbarga, a leader of the Rocafil Jazz music group and founder of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.