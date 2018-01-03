Prisoners to get Phones In Their Cells
French prisoners are to get landline phones in their cells, the ministry of justice confirmed on Tuesday. The move is aimed at combating widespread smuggling of mobile phones as well as helping prisoners to maintain links with their families. According to newspaper Le Monde, which first reported the ministry’s decision, some 33,000 mobile phones and…
