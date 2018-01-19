Pro-apartheid S.Africa ‘homeland’ leader dies – Citizen
Pro-apartheid S.Africa 'homeland' leader dies
Citizen
A former leader of a black tribal homeland that was one of the so-called Bantustans that helped to underpin South Africa's apartheid system has died, local media reported on Friday. Lucas Mangope, 94, was president of Bophuthatswana until democracy in …
Former South African 'Homeland' Leader Mangope Dies
Lucas Mangope: A Friend And Ally Of The Apartheid Government
ANC sends condolences to #LucasMangope's family
