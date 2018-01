Prof Calestous Juma buried in Budalang’i – Daily Nation



Daily Nation Prof Calestous Juma buried in Budalang'i

Daily Nation

Environment CS Judy Wakhungu (right) reading a speech on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of Prof Calestous Juma. She is accompanied by her Foreign Affairs counterpart Amina Mohamed. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest