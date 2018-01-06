Prof Calestous Juma buried in Budalang’i – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Prof Calestous Juma buried in Budalang'i
Daily Nation
Environment CS Judy Wakhungu (right) reading a speech on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of Prof Calestous Juma. She is accompanied by her Foreign Affairs counterpart Amina Mohamed. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!