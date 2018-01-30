 Professional golfer chides Trump says ‘he cheats like hell’ in golf game | Nigeria Today
Professional golfer chides Trump says ‘he cheats like hell’ in golf game

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Suzann Pettersen, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour and a frequent playing partner of Trump’s, gave an interview to Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang in which she talked about her friendship with the president … and she didn’t hold back in her assessment of his game. “He cheats like hell,” Pettersen said, “so I don’t […]

