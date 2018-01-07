Project 35: Masterkraft To Embark On Journey To The Forest To Make 35 Beats From Sounds Of Animals

Popular Nigerian Producer, Masterkraft has recently unveiled his new project tagged “Project 35” to kick-start the new year.

Apparently, the multi-talented producer is planning to embark on a music journey no one has ever tried before as he will be travelling to a nearby forest to make beats from sounds of animals.

Masterkraft took to his Instagram page to announce this new project and stated that his new project will be nature inspired as he will be spending time close to the forest for inspiration.

He further explained that the “Project 35” will involve production of 5 beats in a day for a week and at the end of the week, he would be coming out of the forest with 35 “mad” beats.

