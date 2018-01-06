Prosperity Doctrine Is A Fraudulent & Satanic Doctrine From The Pits Of Hell – Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze have another eye opener message for the people of Nigeria, Africa and the world beyond. I don’t care if you hate him or like him but he is making serious sense and he is librating a lot of people from mental dementia.
The convener of #FreeTheSheeple movement and initiator of #TitheAgainstPoverty in his new teaching on YouTube and Instagram, shared a wonderful message which no pastor in Nigeria or any Nigeria school can ever teach you or even dream of teaching you.
See his message below and be librated….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!