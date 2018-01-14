Protecting children in conflict zones – The Punch



The Punch Protecting children in conflict zones

The Punch

Without food and medical aid, while forced to flee war at home, life is becoming ever more hopeless for children. A new report – The State of the World's Children 2017 – by the United Nations Children's Fund paints a disturbing trend of attacks on …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

