Protest Against Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Turns Bloody, Soldiers Accused Of Killing Protesters – Graphic Photos

Fulani Herdsmen excesses in Benue State villages is getting more unbearable and mysterious everyday. Yesterday, they attacked a village killing up to 9 people and injuring many and they attack forced the villagers to flew from their villages,thus displacing thousand of women and children.

It is quite unfortunate that the Federal Government or even the state government are not really doing enough to curb the excesses of this clan or tribe though reports suggest 8 of the assailants has been arrested and are in police custody. According to a police statement made available to NAN; “Eight herdsmen, six in Guma and two in Logo, had been arrested in connection with the attacks,” the police spokesman said.

Following the government inability to act accordingly, the Benue people took to the streets to protest against the incessant killing to draw the attention of the federal might so that their problem will be solved once and for all. Sadly, it is now against the law in Nigeria to protest when you are being killed and wiped out by a clan that thinks they are superior.

The appalling and disheartening news reaching us few hours ago suggest that soldiers are now involved and are killing civilians protesting against Fulani Herdsmen excesses. According to sources, the protest went violent in some parts as the protesters were said to have hauled stones and wood onto the military and in retaliation, the military were said to have fired some shots into the crowd killing some persons in the process.





So only in Nigeria that rules of engagement does not apply with military, right? Soldiers now posses the right to shoot directly at unarmed citizens when a stone is thrown in their direction? This is absurd and unacceptable.





