PTML Records N98billion Revenue in 12 Months – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business


PTML Records N98billion Revenue in 12 Months
The Port Terminal Multi-service Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in Apapa, Lagos has announced that it posted revenue of N98. 825 billion in 2017, an increase of 57.4 per cent over N62.803 billion generated in 2016. In a
