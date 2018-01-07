 Public Disgrace! Lady turns down boyfriend’s public proposal in the mall, pours water on him (video) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Public Disgrace! Lady turns down boyfriend’s public proposal in the mall, pours water on him (video)

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Video, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A video of a lady rejecting her boyfriend’s in a public mall proposal has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred at a mall in Accra, Ghana, the lady was first seen arguing with her boyfriend who was on one knee proposing before she poured water from a drinking glass on him and […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.