Puel challenges Iheanacho

Leicester City manager, Claude Puel has urged Kelechi Iheanacho not to soft-pedal on his goalscoring form.

The Super Eagles forward joined the Foxes for £25 million in the summer from Manchester City but has struggled to establish himself at the club.

The youngster powered the Foxes to the fourth round of the FA Cup after he scored a brace against Fleetwood Town.

And the Frenchman is hopeful that the goals will boost the forward’s confidence.

“I think it was fantastic for him and the squad, that he scored two quality goals,” Puel told Leicester Mercury.

“I was happy with his performance from the beginning of that game. He showed his quality and his use of the ball – and he scored two good goals.

“It is good for his confidence. It was a good performance and I hope it gives him some consistency and confidence.

“It will do him good. It was important he gave a good response and now he has to continue this hard work. Any game time he can score a goal it is a good thing.

“I think Kelechi has kept a very positive attitude on the training ground, without game time and sometimes not being in the squad.

“He works hard on the pitch and this is the most important thing for a young player because sometimes he may get frustrated and disappointed.

“It is important to always keep a positive attitude and outlook and continue his hard work, especially for a young player because they must be patient to get game time. He is a good example.

“Sometimes it is difficult to give all the game time to some of the players because for example we have six strikers in his position.

“Without a good balance in the squad it is difficult to manage all these players and continue to improve them.

“It will be important in this transfer window to find this good balance and I hope Kelechi will get more game time in the future.”

Iheanacho will be expected to lead the line for Leicester in today’s FA Cup tie with Peterborough United.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

