 Putin says US sanctions list targets all Russians – BBC News
Putin says US sanctions list targets all Russians – BBC News

BBC News

Putin says US sanctions list targets all Russians
BBC News
Russian President Vladimir Putin says a new list published by the US as part of a sanctions law has in effect targeted all of the Russian people. The list names 210 top Russians as part of a law aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the US election
