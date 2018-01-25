PZ-Coolworld rewards customers, promises quality products

Steve Agbota

Coolworld Electrical Retail Stores, a subsidiary of PZ Cussons, has reiterated its commitment to quality products and service delivery, as it rewards its customers through its year-end promo.

Speaking at the end of the year-end promo in Lagos, the Commercial Director of PZ/Coolworld Electrical Stores, Mr. Olugbenga Kolawole, said Coolworld offers range of services, which include offer of zero per cent financing for three months and all risk insurance on its products.

He said, “being the first Omni-channel retail outlet in Nigeria, we have over the years held our customers in high esteem and have always shown appreciation to them in so many ways and we intend to continue doing so.”

Olugbenga further gave more insight into the company’s operations, saying “at Coolworld, we offer premium quality home appliances and consumer electronic products. We stock a range of brands including Thermocool, Sony, Kenwood, Philips and many more.”

Speaking on the promo, he said the company would continue to reward its loyal customers with incentives and experiences that would keep them coming back for more.

The promo, which ran from November 1 to December 31, 2017, across Coolworld’s seven stores all over the country, produced a Lagos-based couple, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Ude as the first prize winner with an “all-expense paid trip for 2 to Dubai”, United Arab Emirates. The second prize of a SMART 75 inches Haier Thermocool TV set worth over N1 million and the third prize, an American-styled-fully-stocked refrigerator, was won by Daniel Nzeka from Enugu and Olusegun Babayemi respectively while three others won consolation prizes of microwave ovens.

The winners were among the customers who participated from Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt by making purchases of products worth over N10,000 and above that earned them tickets to participate in the raffle draw at the Coolworld Retail Stores.

