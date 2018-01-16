Qatar sheikh ‘detained’ in UAE flies to Kuwait

A controversial member of Qatar’s royal family who accused the United Arab Emirates of detaining him has flown to Kuwait, his family said Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al-Thani, who emerged as a key figure in the dispute between Gulf states in the weeks after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi cut ties with Doha last June, left the UAE with his daughters.

“My father is on his plane to Kuwait with his two daughters,” said his son Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani.

“After arriving in Kuwait and checking his health, he will decide to return to Qatar or travel abroad for treatment.”

Sheikh Ali added that his father’s health was “not stable” and he was suffering from heart disease and diabetes.

Sheikh Abdullah, seen by some as a potential challenger to the Qatari leadership, had posted a video online on Sunday saying he was detained in the UAE and “afraid something could happen to me that will be blamed on Qatar”.

The UAE denied Sheikh Abdullah was being held against his will, with state news agency WAM reporting he was in the country “at his own behest”.

It also said he was “free to leave”.

In August, Sheikh Abdullah met powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to mediate on reopening a land border to allow Qatari pilgrims to perform the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

It was the first public high-level encounter between the two nations since the diplomatic crisis erupted.

The spat over Sheikh Abdullah was the latest row in the ongoing political crisis between rival Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar on June 5 over allegations it supported Islamist extremists and had close ties to regional rival Iran.

Doha denies the accusations.

Kuwait is one of the Gulf states to remain outside the conflict and has acted as a mediator during the eight-month long dispute.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

