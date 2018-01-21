 Qedani Mahlangu must accept responsibility for #Esidimeni deaths: DA – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Qedani Mahlangu must accept responsibility for #Esidimeni deaths: DA – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Qedani Mahlangu must accept responsibility for #Esidimeni deaths: DA
Independent Online
Former Gauteng MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu has much to answer for over the tragic deaths of at least 143 Life Esidimeni patients. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso. Johannesburg – Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu must accept responsibility for the
DA Urges Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu To Be Give Truful TestimonyHuffPost South Africa
The questions Qedani Mahlangu must answer – Jack BloomPoliticsweb

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.