Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Professor Segun Ajiboye at the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital said that the council will commence school monitoring in two states each in the six geopolitical zones across the federation beginning from February. Ajiboye while speaking to journalists on Saturday disclosed that the school […]
Quackery: TRCN begins monitoring of schools in 12 states
