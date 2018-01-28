Quackery: TRCN begins monitoring of schools in 12 states

Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Professor Segun Ajiboye at the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital said that the council will commence school monitoring in two states each in the six geopolitical zones across the federation beginning from February. Ajiboye while speaking to journalists on Saturday disclosed that the school […]

Quackery: TRCN begins monitoring of schools in 12 states

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

