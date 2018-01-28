 Quackery: TRCN begins monitoring of schools in 12 states | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quackery: TRCN begins monitoring of schools in 12 states

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Professor Segun Ajiboye at the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital said that the council will commence school monitoring in two states each in the six geopolitical zones across the federation beginning from February. Ajiboye while speaking to journalists on Saturday disclosed that the school […]

Quackery: TRCN begins monitoring of schools in 12 states

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.