Quadri cracks top 20 in ITTF world ranking – TheCable

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

TheCable
Aruna Quadri moved up to 20th place in the January 2018 world tennis ranking released on Monday. The top Nigerian table tennis player ended 2017 at 21/. Another Nigerian who made significant progress in the ranking is Olajide Omotayo who moved from 514

