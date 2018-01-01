Quadri cracks top 20 in ITTF world ranking – TheCable

Quadri cracks top 20 in ITTF world ranking

TheCable

Aruna Quadri moved up to 20th place in the January 2018 world tennis ranking released on Monday. The top Nigerian table tennis player ended 2017 at 21/. Another Nigerian who made significant progress in the ranking is Olajide Omotayo who moved from 514 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

