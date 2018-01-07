Quadri, Marylove lead Team Nigeria title defense in Togo – The Nation Newspaper
|
Quadri, Marylove lead Team Nigeria title defense in Togo
The Nation Newspaper
Oyinlomo Quadri and Marylove Edwards headline Team Nigeria's title defense as the 2018 ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Junior Championship Qualifiers serves off in Lome, Togo on Monday. The team left Lagos Sunday morning and are scheduled to arrive the …
