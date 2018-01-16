 Queen Elizabeth II honours Interswitch chairman, Ken Olisa with Knighthood – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Queen Elizabeth II honours Interswitch chairman, Ken Olisa with Knighthood – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018


Queen Elizabeth II honours Interswitch chairman, Ken Olisa with Knighthood
Following the announcement in November 2017 of the appointment of Kenneth Olisa (OBE) as Interswitch's new chairman, the Businessman and Philanthropist has been recognized, amongst other notable individuals, in Queen Elizabeth (II)'s New Year Honours

