Queen Elizabeth II honours Interswitch chairman, Ken Olisa with Knighthood – Vanguard



Vanguard Queen Elizabeth II honours Interswitch chairman, Ken Olisa with Knighthood

Vanguard

Following the announcement in November 2017 of the appointment of Kenneth Olisa (OBE) as Interswitch's new chairman, the Businessman and Philanthropist has been recognized, amongst other notable individuals, in Queen Elizabeth (II)'s New Year Honours …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

